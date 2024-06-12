Appeal after man stabbed in neck in Belfast city centre
News

Appeal after man stabbed in neck in Belfast city centre

The incident occurred in College Square East (Image: Google Street View)

POLICE have appealed for information after a man was stabbed in the neck during an altercation in Belfast city centre.

The incident occurred at College Square East on Wednesday afternoon.

It is believed that an altercation involving three men occurred in the area shortly before 4.30pm, which resulted in one of the men sustaining a stab wound to his neck.

He was taken to hospital following the incident to receive treatment for his injuries.

The suspect, a man dressed in a grey tracksuit, left the scene on foot.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1026 of June 12.

