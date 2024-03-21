Appeal for witnesses after man killed in horror crash in Co. Cork

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a car crash in Cork.

The single vehicle collision happened on the R607 at Farranamoy, near Kinsale at around 7pm last night (March 20).

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the only person in the car, Gardaí have confirmed.

His body was removed to Cork University Hospital, where a post mortem examination is due to take place at a later stage.

Investigating Gardaí have urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

They also appeal to anyone with video footage (including dash-cam) from the area between 6.30pm and 7.15pm to make this available to them.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” they state.