Appeal for witnesses after man killed in horror crash in Co. Cork
News

Appeal for witnesses after man killed in horror crash in Co. Cork

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a car crash in Cork.

The single vehicle collision happened on the R607 at Farranamoy, near Kinsale at around 7pm last night (March 20).

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the only person in the car, Gardaí have confirmed.

His body was removed to Cork University Hospital, where a post mortem examination is due to take place at a later stage.

Investigating Gardaí have urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

They also appeal to anyone with video footage (including dash-cam) from the area between 6.30pm and 7.15pm to make this available to them.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” they state.

See More: Cork

Related

Murder investigation launched after man dies days after Co. Cork assault
News 20 hours ago

Murder investigation launched after man dies days after Co. Cork assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man in critical condition after assault in Co. Cork
News 4 days ago

Man in critical condition after assault in Co. Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Detector dog helps sniff out more than €6m worth of cigarettes in Co. Cork
News 1 week ago

Detector dog helps sniff out more than €6m worth of cigarettes in Co. Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Dervish and Niall McCabe among Irish artists receiving government funds to support global gigs
News 9 hours ago

Dervish and Niall McCabe among Irish artists receiving government funds to support global gigs

By: Fiona Audley

Sinéad Keenan returns as new series of ratings winner Unforgotten begins filming
Entertainment 10 hours ago

Sinéad Keenan returns as new series of ratings winner Unforgotten begins filming

By: Fiona Audley

Actor Emmet Bergin, star of hit Irish drama series Glenroe, passes away
News 19 hours ago

Actor Emmet Bergin, star of hit Irish drama series Glenroe, passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman from Co. Armagh jailed after conning employers out of more than £200,000
News 21 hours ago

Woman from Co. Armagh jailed after conning employers out of more than £200,000

By: Gerard Donaghy

Dublin firefighter visiting Boston for St Patrick's Day is charged with rape
News 22 hours ago

Dublin firefighter visiting Boston for St Patrick's Day is charged with rape

By: Gerard Donaghy