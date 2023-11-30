Appeal for witnesses after young man killed in Cork crash

A YOUNG man has died after the car he was driving was involved in a collision in Co. Cork.

The driver, who was aged in his 20s, was the only person in the car, which was involved in the single vehicle collision yesterday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, which happened at around 6.45am at at Gortnalahee in Carrignavar, to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Gortnalahee area between 6:35am and 6:55am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.