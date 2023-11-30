Appeal for witnesses after young man killed in Cork crash
News

Appeal for witnesses after young man killed in Cork crash

A YOUNG man has died after the car he was driving was involved in a collision in Co. Cork.

The driver, who was aged in his 20s, was the only person in the car, which was involved in the single vehicle collision yesterday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, which happened at around 6.45am at at Gortnalahee in Carrignavar, to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Gortnalahee area between 6:35am and 6:55am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

See More: Cork, Crash

Related

Tributes paid following death of popular Irish language teacher who taught in London
News 6 days ago

Tributes paid following death of popular Irish language teacher who taught in London

By: Fiona Audley

Arrest after gardaí fire shot while attempting to halt stolen lorry in Cork
News 3 weeks ago

Arrest after gardaí fire shot while attempting to halt stolen lorry in Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Search for missing Irishwoman stood down after discovery of body
News 4 weeks ago

Search for missing Irishwoman stood down after discovery of body

By: Irish Post

Latest

Birmingham families' renewed hope
News 1 day ago

Birmingham families' renewed hope

By: Peter Kelly

The Irish Post Awards go mainstream
News 1 day ago

The Irish Post Awards go mainstream

By: Irish Post

Police launch investigation into clinical practices of former neurologist Michael Watt
News 1 day ago

Police launch investigation into clinical practices of former neurologist Michael Watt

By: Fiona Audley

Irish-speaking fashion designers wanted for new TV series
Entertainment 1 day ago

Irish-speaking fashion designers wanted for new TV series

By: Irish Post

Teenager in serious condition and four others injured after two cars collide on Irish road
News 1 day ago

Teenager in serious condition and four others injured after two cars collide on Irish road

By: Irish Post