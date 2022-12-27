Appeal to trace relatives of Irishman who died in Birmingham gathers momentum
News

Appeal to trace relatives of Irishman who died in Birmingham gathers momentum

John Joseph Gill

BIRMINGHAM CITY COUNCIL has appealed for information to trace relatives of an Irishman who passed away in the city.

John Joseph Gill, formerly of Whitehouse Common Road in Birmingham in England's West Midlands, passed away on November 25 at the age of 86.

Birmingham council's Funerals and Protection of Property Team originally appealed for information in early December, however the campaign has gathered momentum on social media in recent days.

One post calling for information, which was shared yesterday by Independent Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten, has been shared 2,000 times.

According to the council's appeal, Mr Gill was born in Roscommon on August 31, 1936.

He had eight siblings and four children of his own, however their names are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected]

See More: Appeal, Birmingham City Council, John Joseph Gill

Related

New appeal for information on Mayo woman on 22nd anniversary of her disappearance
News 3 weeks ago

New appeal for information on Mayo woman on 22nd anniversary of her disappearance

By: Gerard Donaghy

Appeal to trace urn containing baby's ashes that was stolen during burglary
News 10 months ago

Appeal to trace urn containing baby's ashes that was stolen during burglary

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí renew appeal over brutal 2005 murder of Donegal man Shaun Duffy
News 10 months ago

Gardaí renew appeal over brutal 2005 murder of Donegal man Shaun Duffy

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Irish Government launches baby bundle initiative for new parents
News 7 hours ago

Irish Government launches baby bundle initiative for new parents

By: Gerard Donaghy

CULTURAL LOOKBACK: Review of the Irish arts scene in 2022
Culture 10 hours ago

CULTURAL LOOKBACK: Review of the Irish arts scene in 2022

By: Fiona Audley

'We weren't at our level': Rodgers and Leicester suffer setback as Premier League returns
News 23 hours ago

'We weren't at our level': Rodgers and Leicester suffer setback as Premier League returns

By: Gerard Donaghy

Murder conviction for man who deliberately ran down victim with car in 'senseless attack'
News 1 day ago

Murder conviction for man who deliberately ran down victim with car in 'senseless attack'

By: Gerard Donaghy

One person dies following house fire in Co. Kerry
News 1 day ago

One person dies following house fire in Co. Kerry

By: Gerard Donaghy