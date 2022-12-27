Appeal to trace relatives of Irishman who died in Birmingham gathers momentum

BIRMINGHAM CITY COUNCIL has appealed for information to trace relatives of an Irishman who passed away in the city.

John Joseph Gill, formerly of Whitehouse Common Road in Birmingham in England's West Midlands, passed away on November 25 at the age of 86.

Birmingham council's Funerals and Protection of Property Team originally appealed for information in early December, however the campaign has gathered momentum on social media in recent days.

Our Funerals and Protection of Property Team seek the relatives of the late John Joseph Gill. Date of birth 31/08/1936, Place of birth: #Roscommon, Ireland. Last living: Whitehouse Common Road, #Birmingham Please email: [email protected] if you can help pic.twitter.com/E5bPBzNxZQ — Bham City Council (@BhamCityCouncil) December 5, 2022

One post calling for information, which was shared yesterday by Independent Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten, has been shared 2,000 times.

According to the council's appeal, Mr Gill was born in Roscommon on August 31, 1936.

He had eight siblings and four children of his own, however their names are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected]