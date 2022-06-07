APPLE WILL have to change the connector on its iPhones sold in Europe by 2024 as EU countries and EU politicians today agreed to a single mobile charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras.

The move is a part of a broader EU effort to make products in the EU more sustainable, to reduce electronic waste, and make consumers’ lives easier, a statement said, and is estimated to save consumers up to €250 million a year.

Apple currently equips its devices with Lightning cables, while Android devices use USB-C connectors.

Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a different charging device and cable every time they purchase a new device, and can use one single charger for all of their small and medium-sized portable electronic devices.

Mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers that are rechargeable via a wired cable will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port, regardless of their manufacturer. Laptops will also have to be adapted to the requirements by 40 months after the entry into force.

The charging speed will also be harmonised for devices that support fast charging, allowing users to charge their devices at the same speed with any compatible charger.

Disposed of and unused chargers are estimated to represent about 11,000 tonnes of e-waste annually.

Thanks to European Parliament’s rapporteur @alexagiussaliba and the #PFUE2022 teams for the political commitment and determination which has allowed us to find an ambitious deal in record time (less than 9 months!) on our proposal to the benefit of our 🇪🇺 consumers & planet. pic.twitter.com/NAve54WRgt — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) June 7, 2022

The European Parliament’s rapporteur Alex Agius Saliba (S&D, MT) said:

“Today we have made the common charger a reality in Europe! European consumers were frustrated long with multiple chargers piling up with every new device. Now they will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics.

"We are proud that laptops, e-readers, earbuds, keyboards, computer mice, and portable navigation devices are also included in addition to smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers. We have also added provisions on wireless charging being the next evolution in the charging technology and improved information and labelling for consumers”.