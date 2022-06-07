Apple to change iPhone charger on its devices in Europe by 2024 under new change
News

Apple to change iPhone charger on its devices in Europe by 2024 under new change

Apple will have to change the charger that can be used with its devices by 2024 under new EU changes announced today.

APPLE WILL have to change the connector on its iPhones sold in Europe by 2024 as EU countries and EU politicians today agreed to a single mobile charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras.

The move is a part of a broader EU effort to make products in the EU more sustainable, to reduce electronic waste, and make consumers’ lives easier, a statement said, and is estimated to save consumers up to €250 million a year.

Apple currently equips its devices with Lightning cables, while Android devices use USB-C connectors.

Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a different charging device and cable every time they purchase a new device, and can use one single charger for all of their small and medium-sized portable electronic devices.

Mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers that are rechargeable via a wired cable will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port, regardless of their manufacturer. Laptops will also have to be adapted to the requirements by 40 months after the entry into force.

The charging speed will also be harmonised for devices that support fast charging, allowing users to charge their devices at the same speed with any compatible charger.

Disposed of and unused chargers are estimated to represent about 11,000 tonnes of e-waste annually.

The European Parliament’s rapporteur Alex Agius Saliba (S&D, MT) said:

“Today we have made the common charger a reality in Europe! European consumers were frustrated long with multiple chargers piling up with every new device. Now they will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics.

"We are proud that laptops, e-readers, earbuds, keyboards, computer mice, and portable navigation devices are also included in addition to smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers. We have also added provisions on wireless charging being the next evolution in the charging technology and improved information and labelling for consumers”.

See More: Android, Apple, EU Parliament

Related

Over 131,000 students begin State exams today
News 38 minutes ago

Over 131,000 students begin State exams today

By: Connell McHugh

Six towns and cities in Ireland to be selected for Night-Time economy pilot programme
News 22 hours ago

Six towns and cities in Ireland to be selected for Night-Time economy pilot programme

By: Connell McHugh

Third John Hume bust to be unveiled by Taoiseach in Strasbourg
News 23 hours ago

Third John Hume bust to be unveiled by Taoiseach in Strasbourg

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Jingoism and the Jubilee
Comment 14 hours ago

Jingoism and the Jubilee

By: Joe Horgan

Graeme McDowell says 'he is willing to help the Saudi's get to where they want to be' ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series
Sport 17 hours ago

Graeme McDowell says 'he is willing to help the Saudi's get to where they want to be' ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Dustin Johnson has resigned from from the PGA Tour. He is now ineligible to play in the Ryder Cup
Sport 21 hours ago

Dustin Johnson has resigned from from the PGA Tour. He is now ineligible to play in the Ryder Cup

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The mystery and magic of Marrakech
Travel 21 hours ago

The mystery and magic of Marrakech

By: Maria Boyle

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has said that Tiger Woods has turned down a $1billion figure to join the new Saudi Golf competition
Sport 22 hours ago

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has said that Tiger Woods has turned down a $1billion figure to join the new Saudi Golf competition

By: Conor O'Donoghue