Arrest after fire at Dublin homeless hostel leaves six injured
A MAN has been arrested following a fire at a homeless hostel in Dublin on Saturday, which left six people injured.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 6pm after a fire broke out at the building on Little Britain Street, off Capel Street.

Dublin Brigade despatched six units to the scene, where six people were treated for injuries before being taken to the Mater Hospital.

RTÉ reports that gardaí have now arrested a man in connection with their investigation.

The man, aged in his 30s, is being held at Bridewell Garda Station.

It adds that alternative accommodation was found for the service users at the 65-bed hostel, which is operated by the De Paul charity.

