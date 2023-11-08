Arrest after gardaí fire shot while attempting to halt stolen lorry in Cork
Arrest after gardaí fire shot while attempting to halt stolen lorry in Cork

A MAN has been arrested after a shot was fired by gardaí attempting to stop a stolen lorry in Co. Cork.

Two garda vehicles were damaged during the incident, which occurred in the Togher area.

Due to a garda firearm being discharged during the containment operation, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission has been notified of the incident.

A statement from gardaí said they had initially received a report that a lorry had been stolen from the Bandon area of Cork on Tuesday night.

"This morning, the vehicle was located in the Togher area of Cork," read a statement.

"The vehicle failed to stop when directed to do so by gardaí.

"A managed containment operation was put in place by gardaí with multiple units involved.

"The containment operation ended in the Forge Hill area of Togher."

It is believed the discharge was a warning shot as gardaí attempted to halt the vehicle.

Two garda vehicles were damaged in the course of the operation, however, no injuries were reported.

Investigations are ongoing.

