Arrest after pensioner reportedly stabbed in Co. Down

POLICE have made an arrest after a pensioner was reportedly stabbed in Co. Down.

A 47-year-old man was detained in connection with the incident. which occurred in Newcastle at around 7am on Thursday.

In a statement, the PSNI said the victim, aged in his 70s, was found with stab wound injuries in the Main Street area of the seaside resort town.

"Detectives investigating a report of a stabbing incident in Newcastle on Thursday, August 24, have arrested a man," read the statement.

"Shortly before 7am, it was reported that a man in his 70s was located at the Main Street area with stab wound injuries.

"He was taken to hospital for his injuries.

"A 47-year-old man was arrested in relation to the assault and remains in police custody at this time."

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 274 of August 28, 2023.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.