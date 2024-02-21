Arrest made at Birmingham Airport over 1992 murder of RUC officer

A MAN has been arrested by detectives from the PSNI's Legacy Investigation Branch investigating the 1992 murder of RUC officer Colleen McMurray.

The 59-year-old man was detained at Birmingham Airport under the Terrorism Act, with the assistance of Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands.

He is due to be transported to Northern Ireland for questioning in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

Constable McMurray was a passenger in an unmarked armoured police car when it was struck by an IRA mortar bomb on March 27, 1992 in Newry.

The 34-year-old was rushed to hospital but died from her injuries, while a fellow officer who was driving the car survived by sustained serious, life-changing injuries.

A number of arrests were made but no one has been made amenable for the murder of Constable McMurray or the attempted murder of her colleague.

A 2021 report from the Police Ombudsman found failures in the RUC investigation and in the dissemination of intelligence from RUC Special Branch.

However, it concluded that police could not have prevented the attack.