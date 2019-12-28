Arrest made in UK in connection to 2017 murder of pensioner in Limerick
News

Arrest made in UK in connection to 2017 murder of pensioner in Limerick

A PERSON has been arrested in the UK in relation to the 2017 murder of a pensioner in Limerick two years ago.

Rose Hanrahan was found dead in her Thomondgate home on December 15, 2017.

It is believed the 78-year-old widow died after being violently assaulted during a break-in at her home in a case that shocked the nation.

Despite a major investigation in which gardaí spoke to 1,300 people and reached out to Interpol, no arrests were made at the time.

Advertisement

However gardaí have now confirmed they are aware an individual has been arrested on foot of a European Arrest Warrant in relation to their inquiries into the investigation.

Gardaí are now awaiting the outcome of court proceedings in the UK, where the warrant has been executed.

See More: European Arrest Warrant, Limerick, Rose Hanrahan

Related

Man extradited to Northern Ireland over 2015 killing of young mum of three
News 1 year ago

Man extradited to Northern Ireland over 2015 killing of young mum of three

By: Gerard Donaghy

British murderer wanted under European Arrest Warrant found hiding out in CARAVAN in rural Ireland
News 1 year ago

British murderer wanted under European Arrest Warrant found hiding out in CARAVAN in rural Ireland

By: Aidan Lonergan

European Arrest Warrant issued for Irish fly-tipper who ‘left a trail of waste’ across British countryside
News 2 years ago

European Arrest Warrant issued for Irish fly-tipper who ‘left a trail of waste’ across British countryside

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Can you help name two endangered baby macaques born at Irish wildlife park?
News 18 hours ago

Can you help name two endangered baby macaques born at Irish wildlife park?

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman in her 20s dies and man injured in Donegal collision
News 21 hours ago

Woman in her 20s dies and man injured in Donegal collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody included on New Year Honours list
News 21 hours ago

Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody included on New Year Honours list

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police hunt Jimmy Connors who absconded from prison before Christmas
News 1 day ago

Police hunt Jimmy Connors who absconded from prison before Christmas

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man appears in court charged with double murder in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Man appears in court charged with double murder in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy