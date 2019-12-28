Arrest made in UK in connection to 2017 murder of pensioner in Limerick

A PERSON has been arrested in the UK in relation to the 2017 murder of a pensioner in Limerick two years ago.

Rose Hanrahan was found dead in her Thomondgate home on December 15, 2017.

It is believed the 78-year-old widow died after being violently assaulted during a break-in at her home in a case that shocked the nation.

Despite a major investigation in which gardaí spoke to 1,300 people and reached out to Interpol, no arrests were made at the time.

Advertisement

However gardaí have now confirmed they are aware an individual has been arrested on foot of a European Arrest Warrant in relation to their inquiries into the investigation.

Gardaí are now awaiting the outcome of court proceedings in the UK, where the warrant has been executed.