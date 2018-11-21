Man extradited to Northern Ireland over 2015 killing of young mum of three

A MAN has been extradited from Ireland to Northern Ireland in relation to the killing of a mother-of-three in 2015.

Raymond O’Neill, 40, was arrested by gardaí in Dublin in 2016 on a European Arrest Warrant.

BBC News NI reports that he appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today on charges of murder and arson endangering life.

The charges relate to the August 2015 death of Jennifer Dornan in Belfast.

Ms Dornan, 30, was stabbed before her house in Lagmore, West Belfast was set on fire.

O'Neill was denied bail and will appear in court again on December 4.