Man who fled Northern Ireland over alleged child sex offences is extradited from Bulgaria

A MAN who fled Northern Ireland after being bailed during an investigation into child sexual offences has been extradited from Bulgaria.

Members of the PSNI's International Policing Unit detained and conveyed the 35-year-old back to the North on Friday.

The suspect was due to appear in court on Saturday.

"He was extradited by virtue of a European Arrest Warrant sought by the Police Service of Northern Ireland after he fled the country while on bail in relation to child sexual offences," said PSNI Chief Inspector Fox.

"Thanks to combined efforts with the Bulgarian National Police Service and our International judicial partners, the wanted fugitive is now in our custody and is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court today [Saturday].

"This latest arrest shows how by working together, there are no borders and no safe places to hide for those seeking to evade justice."