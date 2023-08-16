Arrest warrant issued after 'cruel' former detention officer from Co. Down misses sentencing for third time

A JUDGE has issued an arrested warrant for a former detention centre officer after he failed to appear for sentencing for a third time.

Patrick Devaney, 81, from Co. Down was found guilty at Bristol Crown Court in March of misconduct in a public office.

During his trial, the court heard how Devaney, who worked at Eastwood Park in Gloucestershire between 1970 and 1983, subjected young detainees to a 'litany of cruel and violent acts'.

He reportedly encouraged detainees to fight each other, forced them to perform extreme exercise and used racist language to the boys in his care.

A solicitor representing some of Devaney's victims welcomed the decision to arrest Devaney and bring him to court, saying he needs to hear 'how his actions have ruined lives'.

After being found guilty in March, Devaney was originally due to be sentenced on April 14 but this was adjourned due to medical advice.

He was due to appear again on June 9 but it was similarly adjourned on health grounds.

Devaney once again failed to appear at Bristol Crown Court on August 11, with his barrister telling the court he was unable to travel due to a heart condition.

In response, the judge issued an arrest warrant to ensure Devaney was conveyed to court for sentencing on September 15.

Solicitor Emma Ferguson-Law, whose firm Bolt Burdon Kemp is representing some of Devaney's victims, welcomed the judge for 'seeing through Devaney's delay tactics'.

"The judge thought about sentencing Devaney in his absence but I think he was right to say that Devaney should be brought to court to hear from the men he hurt as young boys and understand how his actions have ruined lives," she wrote for Bolt Burdon Kemp.

"I believe that Devaney is using the justice system to continue to control and exert power over his victims, like our clients, and I applaud the judge for seeing through Devaney's delay tactics and forcing him to be brought before the court and be brought to justice."