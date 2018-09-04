Ash return with bizarre priest-themed music video for 'Confessions In The Pool'

NORTHERN IRELAND'S finest musical export, Ash, have returned with a surreal new music video for their latest single 'Confessions in The Pool' that features a mass of fanatical priests.

One of the few remaining survivors from the 90s Britpop era, the new video depicts a young man being relentlessly pursued by a multitude of priests after saving one of their lives.

According to the band the video was created as a parody of the idea of religious devotion and arrives at an interesting time for the church.

"The video is a surreal play on the song title. It takes the Confessions idea and runs with it so far it becomes a surreal meditation on belief and salvation in the modern age," Ash said.



The single is taken from the album Island.

The album artwork offers up another nod to Ireland with its depiction of the Skellig Islands, which are located near to the bands home and famously featured in Star Wars.

The video for 'Confessions in The Pool' arrives just ahead of an extensive UK & European tour dates that includes three newly announced Irish shows.

Following an appearance from Ash at summer's BBC Biggest Weekend alongside The Undertones, the UK tour will also take in London's O2 Forum on October 24.