Ash return with bizarre priest-themed music video for 'Confessions In The Pool'
News

Ash return with bizarre priest-themed music video for 'Confessions In The Pool'

NORTHERN IRELAND'S finest musical export, Ash, have returned with a surreal new music video for their latest single 'Confessions in The Pool' that features a mass of fanatical priests.

One of the few remaining survivors from the 90s Britpop era, the new video depicts a young man being relentlessly pursued by a multitude of priests after saving one of their lives.

According to the band the video was created as a parody of the idea of religious devotion and arrives at an interesting time for the church.

"The video is a surreal play on the song title. It takes the Confessions idea and runs with it so far it becomes a surreal meditation on belief and salvation in the modern age," Ash said.

"Blessed are the cheese makers!"

Advertisement

 

 

The single is taken from the album Island.

The album artwork offers up another nod to Ireland with its depiction of the Skellig Islands, which are located near to the bands home and famously featured in Star Wars.

The video for 'Confessions in The Pool' arrives just ahead of an extensive UK & European tour dates that includes three newly announced Irish shows.

Following an appearance from Ash at summer's BBC Biggest Weekend alongside The Undertones, the UK tour will also take in London's O2 Forum on October 24.

Advertisement

See More: Ash, Music, Rock Music

Related

Dublin school investigating claims students paid for prostitutes during charity trip
News 3 hours ago

Dublin school investigating claims students paid for prostitutes during charity trip

By: Ryan Price

John Gilligan remanded back into custody over alleged money laundering after judge removes himself from case
News 5 hours ago

John Gilligan remanded back into custody over alleged money laundering after judge removes himself from case

By: Ryan Price

School director fired for hiring 'pole dancers' to welcome children back from summer
News 5 hours ago

School director fired for hiring 'pole dancers' to welcome children back from summer

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Man becomes viral hit after trying to rob shop with pair of nose hair scissors
News 2 hours ago

Man becomes viral hit after trying to rob shop with pair of nose hair scissors

By: Jack Beresford

Pierce Brosnan revealed as the deadliest James Bond of them all
News 3 hours ago

Pierce Brosnan revealed as the deadliest James Bond of them all

By: Jack Beresford

Watch foodie Phil Rosenthal fall in love with Irish whiskey on Netflix documentary series
News 6 hours ago

Watch foodie Phil Rosenthal fall in love with Irish whiskey on Netflix documentary series

By: Jack Beresford

Beyoncé's little-known Irish heritage revealed
News 7 hours ago

Beyoncé's little-known Irish heritage revealed

By: Jack Beresford

Bray Head's WWII Éire sign restored by volunteers
News 8 hours ago

Bray Head's WWII Éire sign restored by volunteers

By: Ryan Price