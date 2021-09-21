AstraZeneca to open €300 million manufacturing plant in Dublin, creating 100 jobs
AstraZeneca is to open a new facility in Dublin, creating 100 jobs (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

PHARMACEUTICALS COMPANY AstraZeneca is to create 100 new jobs in Ireland as they invest hundreds of millions of dollars in a new manufacturing facility based in Dublin.

The global biotechnology company has announced an investment of £360 million-- or around €300 million-- in the Alexion Campus in College Park, Dublin.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD and IDA Ireland today welcomed the announcement, which will see Ireland play host to the facility which will serve as the next-generation active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) commercialisation and manufacturing facility for small molecules, positioning AstraZeneca’s global supply network for future growth.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varakdar TD said, speaking after the announcement, said it was "fantastic news".

"Ireland is a world hub for life sciences," the Fine Gael leader said.

"We’ve worked hard to create a welcoming environment for companies seeking to invest here and we are so happy that AstraZeneca has chosen Dublin to locate its new manufacturing facility with 100 new jobs in the IDA College Park campus in Blanchardstown as a result."

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan agreed with the sentiment, saying it was "great to see AstraZeneca establish its first manufacturing facility in Ireland."

The new facility will be "a considerable addition to the well established life sciences ecosystem here", he added.

"This investment, creating 100 highly skilled jobs, including scientists and engineers, is most welcome and will be of substantial benefit to the local economy.

"I wish the company every success with its plans here."

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin also welcomed the announcement on social media, writing on Twitter that it was "great news".

Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer of AstraZeneca, said it was a "tremendously proud moment for us all at AstraZeneca and I am delighted that we are bringing this very significant investment to Dublin which, with the support of the IDA, will create highly skilled jobs, nurture the country’s dynamic life sciences sector and allow for the development of high value-added medicines."

According to a statement from the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, the investment programme is expected to "significantly reduce commercialisation lead times, costs, and introduce more sustainable manufacturing processes, contributing to the AstraZeneca’s Ambition Zero Carbon programme".

"The industry-leading, future proof design of the plant will permit the addition of capability to manufacture a wide range of medicines."

AstraZeneca is currently best known for its Covid-19 vaccine which has been rolled out across the United Kingdom and beyond.

