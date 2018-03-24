Baby hare saved during snowy weather has died
News

Baby hare saved during snowy weather has died

A BABY HARE was rescued from the snowy weather that Ireland had at the start of March.

The 'beast from the east' meant that many pets, animals and indeed people were put in peril due to the sudden masses of snowfall hitting the country.

One victim of the snow was a baby hare found at Dublin Airport.

The tiny creature was trapped in the dangerous conditions before a member of the airport police rescued him from a huge mound of snow.

Advertisement

The tiny hare became something of a viral star, with people constantly checking in with the Dublin Airport Twitter to check was she surviving.

Sadly the hare, named Emma passed away earlier this week... and our hearts are broken.

Advertisement

See More: Hare, Snow

Related

The weather forecast for this weekend is like music to our ears
News 5 hours ago

The weather forecast for this weekend is like music to our ears

By: Rebecca Keane

A young man has died on the road in Munster
News 8 hours ago

A young man has died on the road in Munster

By: Rebecca Keane

Five in hospital, including baby, after car and van collide in west of Ireland
News 22 hours ago

Five in hospital, including baby, after car and van collide in west of Ireland

By: Ryan Price

Latest

One lucky Irish person lottery has won quarter of a million euro
News 3 hours ago

One lucky Irish person lottery has won quarter of a million euro

By: Rebecca Keane

Footage of 'caged' Ireland fans in Turkey sparks outrage on social media
Sport 23 hours ago

Footage of 'caged' Ireland fans in Turkey sparks outrage on social media

By: Ryan Price

Jeremy Corbyn sacks shadow Northern Ireland secretary Owen Smith
News 1 day ago

Jeremy Corbyn sacks shadow Northern Ireland secretary Owen Smith

By: Ryan Price

Child shot dead during 1916 Easter Rising honoured with headstone 102 years on
News 1 day ago

Child shot dead during 1916 Easter Rising honoured with headstone 102 years on

By: Ryan Price

Rugby rape trial: Jury told their 'morals and emotions' are irrelevant as they prepare to decide verdict
News 1 day ago

Rugby rape trial: Jury told their 'morals and emotions' are irrelevant as they prepare to decide verdict

By: Aidan Lonergan