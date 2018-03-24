Baby hare saved during snowy weather has died

A BABY HARE was rescued from the snowy weather that Ireland had at the start of March.

The 'beast from the east' meant that many pets, animals and indeed people were put in peril due to the sudden masses of snowfall hitting the country.

One victim of the snow was a baby hare found at Dublin Airport.

The tiny creature was trapped in the dangerous conditions before a member of the airport police rescued him from a huge mound of snow.

A special rescue this morning by one of our Airport Police. This little fella was taken to safety & given food and heat. We’re happy to report he’s safe and well. #BeastFromTheEast #Snow #BabyRabbit pic.twitter.com/uyP78y5BOH — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 3, 2018

Rescue update. He's a leveret - a baby hare. He's still fine. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 3, 2018

The tiny hare became something of a viral star, with people constantly checking in with the Dublin Airport Twitter to check was she surviving.

Catch up with baby hare & global superstar Emma, rescued @DublinAirport during #StormEmma, as she makes her television debut in #EyeOfTheStorm on @RTEOne tonight at 10.20pm #HareEmma pic.twitter.com/yEMk48TVaS — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 15, 2018

Sadly the hare, named Emma passed away earlier this week... and our hearts are broken.

Some very sad news. Unfortunately #HareEmma passed away in recent days. She was provided with the best care possible, based on expert advice. But sadly she didn't make it. We'll continue to work closely with the Irish National Parks & Wildlife Service re our native Irish 1/2 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 23, 2018