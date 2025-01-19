BAFTA-award winning actor Jamie Demetriou joins cast of new sitcom set in Northern Ireland
News

BAFTA-award winning actor Jamie Demetriou joins cast of new sitcom set in Northern Ireland

Ryan Dylan and Jamie Demetriou in FunBoys (Image: Mayhay Studios LTD)

ACLAIMED actor, writer and comedian Jamie Demetriou has joined the cast of a new sitcom set in Northern Ireland.

Demetriou, who has twice won the Best Male Comedy Performance BAFTA for the title role in his sitcom Stath Lets Flats, will appear in Funboys next month.

It will see him link up with Simon Mayhew-Archer, the BAFTA-award-winning producer of BBC comedy, This Country.

'Pilot blew me away'

Funboys follows Callum (Ryan Dylan), Jordan (Rian Lennon) and Lorcan (Lee R. James) as the three emotionally-unassembled young men attempt to navigate the hardships of life in small-town Northern Ireland.

From first girlfriends to dead pet pigs, it takes a fly-on-the-wall approach, prioritising authentic, naturalistic comedy.

However, the friends' shared love of innocent fun and wholesome mucking about threatens to land them in hot water.

Demetriou — who can also be seen in the new Jame Foxx and Cameron Diaz film Back in Action — described working on Funboys as a career highlight.

"The Funboys pilot blew me away," said the Barbie actor.

Funboys sees three young men attempt to naivgate the hardships of life in small-town Northern Ireland (Image: BBC / Jolane Schaffner)

"Their dedication to making something genuinely funny and specific is deeply exciting and very rare.

"Getting to see it in person on set was a career highlight for me."

Also joining the cast are Ele McKenzie, Brian Devlin, Owen Colgan, Paul Bazely, Richard Croxford, Emer O'Connor, Amanda Hurwitz, James Martin, Vanessa Ifediora, Walter Chigui and Brendan Quinn.

Lennon, the star and director, described the new additions to the cast as 'a uniquely funny assortment of actors who understood the show's specific tone'.

"Each person brought their own colour and verve and the result is a lovely collaborative finger painting of silly wholesome comedy that we're very excited to stick up on the nation’s fridges," he said.

'Funniest people'

Funboys has been developed from a 2023 BBC iPlayer short comedy film and is written by Lennon and co-star Dylan.

Mayhew-Archer, whose Mayhay Studios produced the show with support from Northern Ireland Screen, was full of praise for the pair and their fellow lead actor James.

"Rian, Ryan and Lee are three of the funniest, most inventive people I've worked with and I really hope this show brings as much happiness to others as it has to me," he said.

The four-part series will air on BBC NI, BBC Three, BBC One and BBC iPlayer this February.

See More: BBC, Funboys, Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats

Related

New BBC radio drama based on forgotten diaries sheds light on lives of gay people in 1930s Belfast
News 4 months ago

New BBC radio drama based on forgotten diaries sheds light on lives of gay people in 1930s Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Lynam critcises women soccer commentators
News 5 months ago

Lynam critcises women soccer commentators

By: Irish Post

Cable that changed the world: Documentary tells story of first transatlantic cable between Ireland and North America
News 5 months ago

Cable that changed the world: Documentary tells story of first transatlantic cable between Ireland and North America

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Whiskey in the Jar: 52 years of an Irish classic
Entertainment 3 hours ago

Whiskey in the Jar: 52 years of an Irish classic

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Thin Lizzy unplugged and stripped back
Entertainment 5 hours ago

Thin Lizzy unplugged and stripped back

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Cause of huge blaze at Co. Derry recycling plant believed to have been accidental
News 10 hours ago

Cause of huge blaze at Co. Derry recycling plant believed to have been accidental

By: Gerard Donaghy

Renewed appeal for information on man last seen in Co. Down six weeks ago
News 10 hours ago

Renewed appeal for information on man last seen in Co. Down six weeks ago

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man aged in his 50s dies in Co. Wexford collision
News 10 hours ago

Man aged in his 50s dies in Co. Wexford collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Mother of murdered Catholic teenager expresses 'massive relief' as trio have convictions upheld
News 11 hours ago

Mother of murdered Catholic teenager expresses 'massive relief' as trio have convictions upheld

By: Gerard Donaghy