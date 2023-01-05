MINISTER OF State for Disability Anne Rabbitte and Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon have said that bags containing excrement were thrown at them at a meeting yesterday evening.

Ms Rabbitte, a Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East, tweeted that the bag was thrown at her and a government colleague.

Attended a meeting tonight and a bag of sh.t thrown a me and my government colleague !!! — Anne Rabbitte TD (@AnneRabbitte) January 4, 2023

In a post on Twitter Mr Cannon, who is also a TD for Galway East, said that a separate bag was thrown at him.

So an idiot goes to the bother of putting excrement (human or animal, yet unknown) into two bags and throws one at me and one at Anne. All part of the job you might say, but I can understand why fewer people want this job. #politics https://t.co/3XS9EvL98y — Ciaran Cannon (@ciarancannon) January 4, 2023

In a statement, gardaí say they are "investigating all the circumstances relating to an incident that occurred at a public meeting in Gort" yesterday evening. A number of politicians expressed support for Minister Rabbitte on social media following the incident.

It never should be part of any job. Hope you're ok Ciaran and I'm very sorry to hear. — Hazel Chu (@hazechu) January 4, 2023