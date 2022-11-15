Ban on advertising gambling at certain times among measures in new legislation

THE GOVERNMENT has today approved the publication of the Gambling Regulation Bill to introduce a modern and robust regime for the sector.

Led by Minister of State for Law Reform, James Brown TD, the legislation paves the way for a gambling regulator focused on public safety and well-being covering gambling online and in person, with the powers to regulate advertising gambling websites and apps.

Included in the legislation is a watershed prohibiting gambling advertising between 5.30am and 9.pm.

A Gambling Regulatory Authority will also be set up, which will enforce new advertising and sponsorship rules across all media.

Minister of State James Browne said advertising aimed at children and problem gamblers will be banned.

The use of credit cards as a form of payment will be banned, and the Authority will be able to prohibit the offer of inducements and promotions to entice people.

A Social Impact Fund will be created and managed by the Authority but funded from the industry, which will be used to finance initiatives to reduce problem gambling and support awareness-raising and educational measures.

Those operating without a gambling license could also face a prison sentence of up to eight years.

"Reforming gambling legalisation and regulation in Ireland is a key commitment in out programme for Government and Justice Plan, and has been one of my key priorities as Minister," Browne said.

"I am pleased to have gotten the draft legislation to this point, and look forward now to it being published and brought through the Houses to enactment."

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O'Gorman said it is important that the industry is "properly regulated to ensure that where gambling is advertised, it is done in a way that minimises harmful influences to young people."

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the Bill will ensure that the Gambling Regulatory Authority can respond swiftly to ongoing and future developments in the gambling sector.

She said the focus on preventing harm is of vital importance.

"As a former Minister of Mental Health and as a local representative, I have seen the damaging impact gambling addiction can have on people and families, particularly on their mental health," she added.