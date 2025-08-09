Eddi Reader and the Alan Kelly Gang at the Irish Cultural Centre

WHEN Scottish singer Eddi Reader first teamed up with Irish accordion virtuoso Alan Kelly in 2010, it was meant to be a one-off collaboration.

Fifteen years on, their partnership has become one of the most captivating live acts on the Celtic music circuit.

Former frontwoman of Fairground Attraction, Reader’s recent decades have seen her turn increasingly to folk and traditional material.

Backed by the Alan Kelly Gang — a formidable collective of Irish and Scottish musicians — Reader delivers shows steeped in musicianship, but presented with warmth and energy

The music blurs the lines between tradition and innovation: jigs, rich harmonies, original songs, and favourites from both the Irish and Scottish songbooks.

THE ALAN KELLY GANG, led by Roscommon-born Alan Kelly, are one of Ireland’s most respected contemporary trad ensembles. Kelly, widely credited with “making the piano accordion hip in Ireland again” (Folk Roots), has carved out a 25-year career blending traditional Irish music with global textures — from jazz to Latin rhythms — without ever losing sight of the heart of the tradition.

The ensemble produces a full-bodied, dynamic sound that honours tradition while embracing the unexpected.

EDDI READER has long been regarded as one of the most expressive and versatile voices to emerge from Britain in the past four decades. Following her success with Fairground Attraction, she turned to the folk repertoire of her native Scotland, interpreting the work of Robert Burns with remarkable intimacy.

Reader and the Alan Kelly Gang have toured extensively across Ireland, the UK and Europe. Their collaboration has sold out Irish tours, and they’ve headlined festivals including Celtic Connections, the Galway Arts Festival, and Celtic Colours in Canada.

Eddi Reader & The Alan Kelly Gang. Friday, September 5. Irish Cultural Centre. 5 Black's Road, Hammersmith, London W6 9DT. irishculturalcentre.co.uk