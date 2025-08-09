Tea, trauma and the Troubles at the Edinburgh Fringe

TROUBLED is the bold new solo show by Northern Irish theatre-maker Suzy Crothers.

Set in 1993 Belfast, it combines dark humour, heartfelt storytelling and the comfort of tea and biscuits to examine trauma, family and healing.

Alice, a ‘Troubles kid’ now grown up, navigates the chaos of a city divided, longing for normalcy as she forges her way toward love and adulthood — all while the past looms large.

The piece blends warmth, wit, and raw honesty, exploring how intergenerational conflict can shape identity—and how storytelling can offer redemption.

Directed by Amie Burns Walker (The Great Gatsby, Secret Cinema) and produced by Rachael Halliwell, Troubled incorporates projection, audience interaction, and live monologue.

Crothers invites the audience into her world with signature Northern Irish hospitality—tea, biscuits, and a blanket available on request.

Now featured within Summerhall's debut festival line-up, the show has drawn early praise from notable voices including Roisin Gallagher and Fringe First winner Haley McGee.

A semi-autobiographical one-woman performance, Troubled confronts themes of personal loss, mental health crises, and intergenerational trauma—yet it remains grounded in joy, connection and hope.

The result is a deeply moving and often hilarious portrait of survival, memory and the courage to move forward.

Troubled by Suzy Crothers. Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025. Summerhall, Anatomy Lecture Theatre until August 25 (not 11, 18)