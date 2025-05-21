Belfast boy threatened with knife before armed gang steal his pet tortoise

POLICE in Belfast are investigating after a boy was threatened by a knife-wielding gang — who then stole his pet tortoise.

The incident occurred in the Colinmill area of west Belfast on Tuesday.

Police are now appealing for information and have issued descriptions of the suspects.

"At around 7.30pm, it was reported that a young male in his teens was approached by three males in the area," said Detective Sergeant Kitchen of the PSNI.

"It was reported the males demanded money from the young male and when he refused, one of the males threatened him with a knife.

"The males then made off towards the Old Colin Road area, as well as taking the young male's pet tortoise following the incident.

"The males are described as being aged between 14-16 years old, all wearing black-coloured clothing and wearing hoods and scarves around their faces.

"The male who was armed with the knife was described as wearing a black-coloured North Face jacket and dark clothing."

DS Kitchen added that enquiries are continuing and appealed to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1564 of May 20.