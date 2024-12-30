Belfast club Cliftonville 'devastated' following sudden death of player Michael Newberry

BELFAST football club Cliftonville have said they are devastated following the sudden death of player Michael Newberry.

The NIFL Premiership side announced the news on their website today on what was the player's 27th birthday.

The club also revealed that tonight's league game against Dungannon Swifts had been postponed.

"Cliftonville Football Club are devastated to learn of the sudden death of Michael Newberry," read a statement from the Reds.

"Our sincere condolences are extended to Michael's family and friends, as well as the many team-mates he played alongside during his career, and supporters who will be shaken and saddened by this heart-breaking news at this most difficult of times."

Rising star

Newberry was born in Newcastle-upon-Tyne in England but represented Northern Ireland at youth level and was part of the under-19 and under-21 squads.

The defender represented his hometown club at youth level and was the recipient of the Wor Jackie Award, which is given annually to a rising star from Newcastle's academy.

After leaving the Magpies, he played for Icelandic side Víkingur Ólafsvík, where he was named the club's Player of the Year, before moving to NIFL side Linfield in February 2021.

The Windsor Park side also expressed their sadness at Newberry's passing.

"Linfield FC is devastated to learn of the sudden passing of our former player, Michael Newberry," read a club statement.

"Linfield has agreed with NIFL that tonight's Premiership game against Larne should be postponed.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Michael's family and friends at this very sad time."

'Deeply saddened'

Meanwhile, organising body the NIFL added: "The NI Football League are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden death of Cliftonville player Michael Newberry.

"Everyone connected with the NI Football League pass on our heartfelt condolences to Michael's family, friends and everyone connected with Cliftonville Football Club at this sad time."

Newberry moved to Cliftonville in the summer following the expiry of his contract at Linfield.

He made 19 league appearances for the Reds and also featured in both legs of their UEFA Conference League tie against Latvian club Auda in July.