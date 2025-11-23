Belfast club Linfield ends sponsorship with local business over sexual assault link
News

Belfast club Linfield ends sponsorship with local business over sexual assault link

File photo (Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group via Getty Images)

BELFAST football club Linfield has ended a recently-announced sponsorship deal with a local business after it emerged its owner had previously been convicted of sexual assault.

Earlier this week, the club posted a picture of Stephen Mooney holding a Linfield shirt as it announced Mooney's Master Butchers would sponsor the club's academy.

However, the current Irish League champions backtracked on the agreement on Saturday after it emerged Mooney had been convicted in 2018 of sexually assaulting a woman at a Belfast hotel.

In a statement on Saturday morning, the club also revealed it would be making a donation to charity.

"Linfield Football Club wishes to advise that it has terminated all sponsorship agreements with Mooney's Butchers, including sponsorship of the Linfield Academy," read the statement.

"The club will also be putting measures in place to ensure that all future sponsorship arrangements will be subject to internal vetting procedures.

"In addition, the club will be making a donation to a victims related charity and wishes to apologise for any distress caused by this decision."

Mooney was fined £750 and ordered to pay his victim £1,000 compensation following the 2015 assault.

See More: Linfield

Related
News 10 months ago

Belfast club Cliftonville 'devastated' following sudden death of player Michael Newberry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Football 1 year ago

Belfast club Linfield to investigate after opposition player reportedly subjected to racist abuse

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 years ago

Belfast side Linfield 'bemused' as game postponed 24 hours for visit of President Biden

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 8 hours ago

Three arrested after vehicle enters unauthorised area at Shannon Airport

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 9 hours ago

'Remarkable Irish success story': Paul Costelloe, former personal designer to Princess Diana, passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

Travel 2 days ago

A journey through time, history and legends in Belfast

By: Mal Rogers

News 2 days ago

Lisa McHugh makes remarkable return to stage as Irish Post Awards co-host

By: Fiona Audley

Travel 2 days ago

Dublin - a city of poets, rebels, art and literature

By: Mal Rogers

News 2 days ago

The Irish Post Awards — Aidan O'Brien to receive Outstanding Contribution to Sport

By: Irish Post