Three arrested after vehicle enters unauthorised area at Shannon Airport
News

Three arrested after vehicle enters unauthorised area at Shannon Airport

File photo (Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

THREE people have been arrested after a vehicle entered an unauthorised area of Shannon Airport.

The incident occurred at the Co. Clare airport at around 9.30am on Saturday.

Security agencies including gardai, Óglaigh na hÉireann and the Airport Police Service managed to intercept the vehicle,

"Earlier this morning, at approximately 9.30am, a vehicle entered an unauthorised area of Shannon Airport," read a garda statement on Saturday.

"Two males and one female, all aged in their 20s, have been arrested and are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in Garda Stations in Co. Clare.

"Investigations are ongoing."

See More: Clare, Shannon Airport

Related
News 1 month ago

Gardaí investigate discovery of two bodies in Co. Clare

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 months ago

Witness appeal after series of incidents in counties across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 months ago

Man in his 70s dies following house fire in Co. Clare

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Business 2 days ago

Medtech startup secures €1.7m investment from Irish Government

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Irish Government agrees to buy 235 acres of land at historic Castletown House

By: Fiona Audley

Travel 2 days ago

Rest, relaxation and a hot tub with a spectacular view

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Paschal Donohoe resigns as Ireland's finance minister to take on World Bank role

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 3 days ago

Adrian Dunbar delighted that ‘three amigos’ will be back together as new series of Line of Duty confirmed

By: Fiona Audley

Business 3 days ago

Leading fire safety firm furthers Irish expansion after acquiring Limerick business

By: Fiona Audley