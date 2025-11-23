Three arrested after vehicle enters unauthorised area at Shannon Airport

THREE people have been arrested after a vehicle entered an unauthorised area of Shannon Airport.

The incident occurred at the Co. Clare airport at around 9.30am on Saturday.

Security agencies including gardai, Óglaigh na hÉireann and the Airport Police Service managed to intercept the vehicle,

"Earlier this morning, at approximately 9.30am, a vehicle entered an unauthorised area of Shannon Airport," read a garda statement on Saturday.

"Two males and one female, all aged in their 20s, have been arrested and are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in Garda Stations in Co. Clare.

"Investigations are ongoing."