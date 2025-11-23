Wind and rain weather warnings in place for seven counties across Ireland

WEATHER warnings are in place for seven counties across Ireland with heavy rain and strong winds expected.

A Status Yellow rain warning for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo came into effect on Saturday night and is in place until 9pm today.

Met Éireann has warned of spot flooding and difficult travelling conditions in the affected areas.

Heavy or thundery rain is expected, as well as some hail showers.

Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, as well as Clare and Galway, have also been issued with a Status Yellow wind warning.

Effective from 6am until 2pm today, residents have been warned of falling branches and loose debris.

A similar warning has been issued for Wicklow, which came into effect at 10am and is active until 5pm.

Met Éireann has warned that west to northwest winds will be very strong and gusty.