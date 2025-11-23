Pedestrian dies following collision in Co. Waterford

A PEDESTRIAN has died following an early-morning collision in Co. Waterford today.

The incident occurred in the Sallypark area of Waterford shortly after 2am.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the R448 in Sallypark, Waterford, Co. Waterford this morning, Sunday, November 23, 2025," read a statement from gardaí.

"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene after a car struck a pedestrian shortly before 2.10am.

"The male pedestrian, aged in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them."

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the R448 between 1.30am and 2.15am today are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.