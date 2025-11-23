Police appeal for information after teenage girl sexually assaulted in Belfast
News

POLICE in Belfast have appealed for witnesses and information after receiving a report that a teenage girl was sexually assaulted.

The incident occurred in the south of the city on Saturday evening as the girl was waiting for a bus with friends.

Police have released a description of the man as part of their investigation.

"We received a report at around 9.30pm on Saturday, November 22 of a teenager who had been approached by an unknown male while waiting for the bus in the Adelaide Street area of the city with her friends," said Sergeant Ashe of the PSNI.

"The man, described as approximately mid-40s, heavy build, bald with a black beard, wearing a beige jacket with pockets and blue jeans then groped the girl and made sexual comments towards her."

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the Adelaide Street area between 8.30pm and 9.45pm on Saturday and who saw anything suspicious to contact them.

They are also keen to speak to anyone who may have camera footage that could assist their enquiries.

