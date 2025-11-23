'I haven't seen a game like that ever,' says Ireland coach Andy Farrell after loss to South Africa

IRELAND coach Andy Farrell said he had never seen a game like Ireland's defeat to the South Africa on Saturday, which saw the home side end the first half with just 12 players on the pitch.

However, despite the flurry of cards for his side at the Aviva Stadium last night, Farrell said he was proud of his players for out-scoring the world champions in the second half of their final Autumn International.

In his post-match press conference, he also took umbrage with one reporter's assessment that the opening period was 'borderline shambolic'.

"I say 'chaotic'. I won't repeat your word because I think you're wrong," said Farrell.

"I haven't seen a game like that ever. You think you've seen it all but I haven't seen a game like that ever.

"First and foremost, you've got to look at yourself and why things have happened, so we'll do that and make sure that we learn the lessons from that.

"But my overriding thought on the game is I'm unbelievably proud, so for you to start a conversation off like that doesn't sit well."

Springbok challenge

The way the game started won't have sat well with Farrell either as Damian Willemse went over in the corner after just four minutes in Dublin.

While Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu then escaped a card for a no-arms tackle, James Ryan was not so lucky, his yellow for a lunge on Thomas du Toit in the build-up to Tadhg Beirne's disallowed try on 20 minutes subsequently upgraded to a red.

South Africa also had a try ruled out after 26 minutes but extended their lead less than 10 minutes later through Cobus Reinach, before Feinberg-Mngomezulu converted to make it 0-12.

Ireland's misery was compounded after Sam Prendergast was shown a yellow for an offence in the build-up.

The 13 men rallied and pulled a try back, Josh Van Der Flier barrelling through the Springboks' defence before Jamison Gibson-Park picked out Dan Sheehan to dive over.

Jack Crowley converted but minutes later was sin-binned just as Cian Prendergast came on at the end of the 20-minute red card period.

He was joined by Andrew Porter for a scrum infringement before South Africa were awarded a penalty try to take a 19-7 lead in at the break against the 12 men of Ireland.

The second half was unlikely to match the drama of the first but Sam Prendergast opened the scoring with a penalty shortly after returning from the sin-bin.

However, they were pegged back by Feinberg-Mngomezulu's superb individual try, slicing through Ireland's depleted defence to make it 24-10 after 46 minutes.

Prendergast reduced the deficit with his second penalty 10 minutes later but any faint hopes of a comeback were not helped when Paddy McCarthy became the fifth Irish player sent to the sin-bin with 17 minutes left.

The Springboks were relentless in their bid to extend their lead but Ireland held firm, Crowley in particular impressing as he got back to collect Cheslin Kolbe's chip and chase before diving to get a touch on the ball just as Canan Moodie looked certain to score a try.

Ireland then pushed for a try late on as South Africa found themselves down to 14 men but couldn't breach the Springboks' defence.

'Credit to South Africa'

Despite a second autumn defeat for Ireland and a second defeat in their last six games against South Africa, Farrell praised his side for performing when the odds were stacked against them.

"I thought going down to 12 men, how the lads came out and showed the bottle for their country, certainly in that first 10 minutes of that second half, was absolutely amazing," he said.

"I think you could see with the effort that they put in that the crowd recognised that and supported them.

"To be able to win a second half 6-5 under those types of circumstances — I know it doesn't tell the full story of the second half — it's actually amazing really that that occurred."

He added: "We overplayed a little bit, wasted a little bit of time but then we found a way and with four minutes to go we had a glaring chance to score a try under the post.

"If we scored that with four minutes to go, who knows what would have happened with a little bit of momentum but we couldn't do that, so all credit has to go to South Africa."