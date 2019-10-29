Belfast man goes viral with hilarious Rebekah Vardy inspired Halloween costume

A BELFAST man has become a viral hit after creating a Halloween costume inspired by the ongoing spat between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney.

Soccer fans will recall that Wayne Rooney’s wife accused Jamie Vardy’s other half of selling stories to the tabloid press about the Manchester United legend’s family.

Taking to social media Coleen revealed how she had been posting fake stories on her personal Instagram before waiting to see which made it to the papers.

In doing so, she was able to point an accusatory figure at her former friend Rebekah, though the I’m A Celebrity…Get Met Out Of Here! Star has denied any wrongdoing.

While plenty saw the funny side in the spat, which saw Coleen Rooney branded ‘WAGatha Christie”, Belfast man Kieran Nuge saw an opportunity.

Advertisement

With a fancy-dress Halloween party coming up, he set about crafting a costume to encapsulate the entire saga.

He eventually settled on a visual representation of the Instagram interface that would have likely greeted Coleen and sparked the sorry tale.

The 25-year-old’s clever recreation of the much-talked about beef ended up going down a treat at the party – but it proved even more popular online.

Posting an image of his inspired Instagram effort online, Nuge was inundated with praise and compliments for his efforts.

Advertisement

“You’re a hero!” wrote one fan.

“Ding, ding, we have a winner!!!” another concluded.

Other followers branded it “iconic” with one declaring “The rest of Halloween can just go home.”

It certainly gets top marks from us – bravo, Kieran.