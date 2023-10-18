Belfast man pleads guilty to making indecent images of children

A MAN from Belfast has pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornography.

At Laganside Crown Court on Tuesday, 54-year-old Aaron Ravel pleaded guilty to four offences.

The court heard how police discovered the illegal images on devices seized from Ravel's home.

"Following a search of Ravel's property, a number of electronic devices were seized for forensic examination," said Detective Inspector Richard Vasey.

"These devices contained illegal images of children.

"Our message is clear, if a person is downloading, viewing or making indecent images of children, you are leaving a digital footprint and we are actively looking for you.

"We will continue to do everything in our power to keep children safe.

"These searches are part of the continuing proactive work by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Child Internet Protection Team, a dedicated unit staffed with officers trained specifically to deal with online offending.

"We use specialist technology to detect digital devices, to make it difficult for offenders to hide evidence from the police."

DI Vasey added that investigators are proactively targeting people 'who contribute to this cycle of abuse'.

He urged anyone with concerns or information to contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.