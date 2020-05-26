Beloved granddad killed in house fire 'was bringing cigarettes and food to isolated friend'

AN ELDERLY man who was among two killed in a house fire in Dublin over the weekend was in the property as he was bringing supplies to his isolated friend, it has been revealed.

The two men, aged in their 60's and 70's, perished in a fatal house fire in Slievebloom Park, Drimnagh on Saturday after a blaze engulfed the building at approximately 1.45pm.

The alarm was raised when a passerby noticed smoke coming from the windows, but despite best efforts from the Fire Brigade and ambulance service to save the pair's lives, they were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased have since been named as life-long friends Derek Mangan (72) and Joe Muldowney.

The family of Mr Mangan have told The Independent that his last act was one of kindness, as he visited Mr Muldowney, who was isolating, in order to bring him food and cigarettes.

Mr Mangan's wife Linda told the outlet that the pair had been friends since they were children and that her husband had always "looked out for him".

“Joe lived on his own and had never married or had children," Mrs Mangan explained.

"Derek was a very caring man and had bought two coffees, some ribs from the butchers and cigarettes to bring to Joe.

“He had been down with him on the Thursday too, bringing him a meal I made and a few bits and pieces," she said, adding they were the only two times her husband had been out since lockdown began.

Derek Mangan was a father-of-five and grandfather of eight, who "idolised his grandchildren and they idolised him", with his daughter telling The Independent the keen fisherman "was looking forward to going fishing again with his nine-year-old grandson Oliver, who's broken hearted".

"Dad was adored and loved by us all. He was kind, and he would go to the ends of the earth to help people."

The Mangan family are desperate to know what started the devastating fire that claimed their husband, father and grandfather's life, and that of his friend.

His daughter, Erica, said "It's hard to understand how a fire could break out so quickly in the middle of the day and how two people could die."

Gardaí had preserved the scene in order to establish the cause of the fire, and both men underwent post-mortem examinations.

The results of the post-mortem and technical examination of the scene will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Anyone who may have any information in connection with the tragedy, or who may have witnessed anythign which could assist the investigation, are encouraged to contact the incident room at Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 666 6600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.