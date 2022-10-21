Biography about Liz Truss gets name change and extra chapter ahead of December release

THE NAME of a biography charting the rise of Liz Truss has been changed following her resignation as Prime Minister yesterday.

'Out of the Blue: The inside store of Liz Truss and her astonishing rise to power' by journalists Harry Cole and James Heale has changed its subtitle to better reflect her 44 days in power, replacing the word 'astonishing' with the word 'explosive'.

A final chapter called 'Into the Red' has also been added, according to the Evening Standard.

Heale yesterday tweeted an acknowledgement of the dilemma he and his co-writer find themselves in by simply tweeting "Back to the rewrites..."

Labour leader Starmer referred to the book at the start of this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions, saying:

“A book is being written about the Prime Minister’s time in office, apparently it’s going to be out by Christmas - is that the release date, or the title?”

The text of the biography went to print two weeks ago, and is due for release on 8 December.

The Amazon page for the book currently has it as a No.1 bestseller in the Political Structures and Processes category.