Birkenstocks worn by Steve Jobs fetch $218,000 at auction

A PAIR of Birkenstock sandals owned and worn by Steve Jobs has sold at auction for $218,000.

The sandals had been worn frequently by the Apple founder, who died in 2011 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

California-based Julien's Auctions said the sandals were "well used, but still appear intact".

“The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use,” the auction house said in the listing on its website.

His ex-partner, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, says the sandals formed part of his simple uniform, meaning he never had to worry about what to wear in the morning.

The sandals are said to have been worn by Jobs in the 70s and 80s.

The sandals had previously gone on display in museums in Germany and Italy, as well as in Birkenstock's first United States store in New York in 2018.

The brown suede sandals were accompanied by an NFT. The auction house said, "the winner of this item will share in the exclusivity of Jobs' history as the sole owner of the NFT".

An NFT is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on the blockchain.

Jobs and Steve Wozniak co-founded Apple in 1976 at Jobs’ parents’ house in Los Altos, California. In 2013, the property was named a historic landmark by the Los Altos Historical Commission.