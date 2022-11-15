Birkenstocks worn by Steve Jobs fetch $218,000 at auction
News

Birkenstocks worn by Steve Jobs fetch $218,000 at auction

A PAIR of Birkenstock sandals owned and worn by Steve Jobs has sold at auction for $218,000.

The sandals had been worn frequently by the Apple founder, who died in 2011 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

California-based Julien's Auctions said the sandals were "well used, but still appear intact".

“The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use,” the auction house said in the listing on its website.

His ex-partner, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, says the sandals formed part of his simple uniform, meaning he never had to worry about what to wear in the morning.

The sandals are said to have been worn by Jobs in the 70s and 80s.

The sandals had previously gone on display in museums in Germany and Italy, as well as in Birkenstock's first United States store in New York in 2018.

The brown suede sandals were accompanied by an NFT. The auction house said, "the winner of this item will share in the exclusivity of Jobs' history as the sole owner of the NFT".

An NFT is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on the blockchain.

Jobs and Steve Wozniak co-founded Apple in 1976 at Jobs’ parents’ house in Los Altos, California. In 2013, the property was named a historic landmark by the Los Altos Historical Commission.

See More: Birkenstocks, Steve Jobs

Related

Jameson mint chocolate chip cookies are the sweet treat you need in your life
News 2 hours ago

Jameson mint chocolate chip cookies are the sweet treat you need in your life

By: Irish Post

Global population to reach 8 billion today
News 3 hours ago

Global population to reach 8 billion today

By: Connell McHugh

President and Taoiseach lead tributes to Vicky Phelan
News 22 hours ago

President and Taoiseach lead tributes to Vicky Phelan

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Ireland bid to co-host Euro 2028 with the UK will signed off today
Sport 2 hours ago

Ireland bid to co-host Euro 2028 with the UK will signed off today

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Louise Quinn earned her 100th cap and scored for Ireland yesterday in a 4-0 win over Morocco
Sport 3 hours ago

Louise Quinn earned her 100th cap and scored for Ireland yesterday in a 4-0 win over Morocco

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Lee Matthews returns with new single 'Irish Whiskey On The Shelf'
Entertainment 20 hours ago

Lee Matthews returns with new single 'Irish Whiskey On The Shelf'

By: Connell McHugh

Mark Sykes called up for Norway & Malta
Sport 21 hours ago

Mark Sykes called up for Norway & Malta

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The data-driven platform that is transforming football
Uncategorized 21 hours ago

The data-driven platform that is transforming football

By: Irish Post