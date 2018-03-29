Bitter weather set to ruin Easter weekend across Ireland
WITH hail, sleet and snow forecast for the weekend, the Easter holiday is set to be a chilly one across Ireland.

The nation's weather forecaster has warned that heavy showers, hail and sleet, coupled with chilly temperatures, will hit the country just as it begins to enjoy a long weekend in honour of Easter.

And Irish weatherman Alan O'Reilly says there is even a risk of snow on Easter Monday.

The weatherman, who is based in Carlow, said today: "Some heavy sleet and rain around Carlow now, and overnight models hint at a risk of frontal snow for a time on Monday before turning to rain, interesting scenario to watch."

Although Met Eireann has forecast some sunshine across Ireland today, it also warned that heavy rain with a risk of thunder will also be in place.

According to the forecaster, temperatures will plummet overnight, falling as low as -2C in some areas.

A spokesperson said: "Cold today with showers becoming widespread across the country but with some sunny spells also.

"Thoe showers will be heavy and prolonged in places with the risk of hail, sleet and thunder. Highest temperatures will range from 5 to 8C in moderate east or southeast breezes.

"Clear spells and scattered rain or hail showers overnight. Cold with frost forming in sheltered spots as temperatures fall between -2 and +3C in moderate northeast or variable breezes."

 

