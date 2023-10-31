POLCIE investigating a blaze at a property in Derry last nigth are treating the incident as arson.

PSNI officers were called to the fire at derelict premises in Drumahoe last night, October 30.

The blaze was reported to police at 9.05pm, with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also in attendance at the incident on Drumahoe Road to extinguish the blaze.

The PSNI believe the fire was started intentionally, they confirmed today.

Inspector McDonald said: "Damage has been caused to the premises.

"NIFRS have said the cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition and so we are treating this as a suspected arson."

They added: "As enquiries into the circumstances of the fire continue, anyone with information, including dashcam or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1780 of 30/10/23."