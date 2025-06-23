Bloomberg praises Ireland and criticises US policy at Dublin event
News

Bloomberg praises Ireland and criticises US policy at Dublin event

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG has praised Ireland’s “growing” economy.

The founder of Bloomberg LP, who is a former mayor of New York, made positive statements about the nation during an event launching Bloomberg’s new office in Dublin.

He also expressed concerns over America’s current direction during his speech.

“Ireland is writing a new chapter,” Bloomberg said. “It’s growing, while America is increasingly anxious about growth. We’re proud to invest here.”

Bloomberg employs around 150 people in Dublin, with plans to hire 25 more, mostly in engineering.

He cited Ireland’s strong talent pool and post-Brexit position as the main reasons for its financial sector boom, noting that 20 of the top 25 global financial firms now have operations in the country.

Bloomberg was critical of President Donald Trump and the administration’s foreign policy.

“America spent 70 years building global relationships; now we’re throwing much of that away,” he said.

Recalling his decades-long acquaintance with Trump, Bloomberg described him as “pleasant” but disagreed sharply with his leadership and policies.

He also reiterated his commitment to editorial neutrality at Bloomberg News, saying the organisation maintains political balance and that he avoids personal visits to the White House to preserve its independence.

Ireland’s Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, also speaking at the event, warned of economic risks tied to Trump's tariffs and the ongoing tension in the Middle East.

He noted that up to 75,000 jobs may not be created in the short term if tariffs persist, with a possible 1–1.5 percentage point hit to GDP growth.

Donohoe stressed that Ireland would prioritise capital investment to maintain economic stability: “That’s why we’re running surpluses - so we can respond if growth slows,” he said.

See More: Bloomberg LP, Donald Trump, Michael Bloomberg, Paschal Donohoe, US Tariffs

Related
Sport 1 hour ago

Lions stumble against Pumas in opening tour clash

By: Mark Murphy

News 4 hours ago

Ireland joins Europe's coal-free nations with closure of Clare plant

By: Mark Murphy

News 6 hours ago

Northern Ireland records first heatwave in two years

By: Mark Murphy

Latest
Business 1 day ago

Cork Airport once again named best regional airport in Europe

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Politicians condemn 'shameful' attack on Belfast Islamic Centre after viable device thrown inside

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Man dies after being struck by tractor in Co. Clare

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Community in shock after woman dies in house fire in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Entertainment 2 days ago

Ten Minutes with...Presh

By: Irish Post

Comment 2 days ago

The island of strangers - we once were them, now we watch on as they're blamed for everything

By: Joe Horgan