Beef prices skyrocket since the start of the year

IRISH beef prices have soared by up to 30% in the first half of the year.

People are now paying noticeably more for both premium cuts and everyday staples like mince.

An Irish Independent survey tracking prices between March and July found a steep increase across all beef products.

A 400g prime fillet steak in SuperValu increased from €14.99 to €18.99, while a 500g sirloin steak in Aldi jumped from €8.49 to €10.49.

While 450g mince packets in Lidl climbed from €4.29 to €5.79.

These rising prices show the challenges facing Irish beef farmers, who are battling surging production costs.

The price of feed, fertiliser, fuel and veterinary medicines has risen dramatically since 2024, pushing up the overall cost of producing beef.

According to John Cleary, chairman of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association, farm expenses have increased by at least 25% in the past year alone.

Without continued price rises, many farmers would struggle to stay in business.

Adding to the problem is the sharp rise in live cattle exports, which are up 20% compared with last year.

Exporters are outbidding Irish beef finishers, driving up the cost of replacement animals.

Young weanling bulls that sold for €1,400 last year are now exceeding €2,000, further squeezing farmers’ margins.

This increase is driven by strong international demand as other European countries face herd reductions and tighter supply.

While Irish processors have handled around 15,000 more cattle than this time last year, the broader European shortfall is creating fierce competition for Irish beef.

Industry leaders have urged factories and the government to ensure farmers receive fair returns.

Declan Hanrahan of the Irish Farmers’ Association called for a united approach, highlighting that tight supplies and strong demand should enable processors to pass on higher prices to farmers.

Bord Bia has also been urged to intensify promotion of Irish beef standards to capitalise on export opportunities.

For farmers, the recent price surge offers some relief after years of volatile markets and higher costs.

However, the gains come with other risks.

Winter finishers, who buy in cattle to fatten over the colder months, face high upfront stock costs and ongoing inflation in feed and energy.

Their profit margins are shrinking, and even slight dips in market prices could leave them exposed.

From a consumer perspective, the rising prices are already shifting behaviour.

Analysts warn that if current trends continue, a steak in an average Irish restaurant could soon cost €50, making beef an occasional luxury rather than a household staple.

There are growing concerns that shoppers will turn to cheaper alternatives such as pork and chicken to manage their grocery bills.

Irish supermarkets have managed to shield consumers from the full extent of these increases through aggressive discounting, but these measures are not sustainable in the long run.

The outlook suggests that elevated beef prices are likely to continue.

Teagasc economist Dr Kevin Hanrahan has made it clear that prices are unlikely to return to 2024 levels any time soon.

Factory prices for R3-grade steers have jumped from €5.18 per kg last year to €7.77 per kg today, excluding bonuses.

This pressure is set to continue as long as input costs stay high and demand remains strong.