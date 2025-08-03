Belfast City Airport announces week-long celebration of North's spirit brands

A WEEK-LONG celebration of spirits produced in Northern Ireland has been announced by Belfast City Airport.

Entitled That's the Spirit, the event will run from August 23-30 and will shine a spotlight on the homegrown brands behind the North's distillery resurgence.

It will also give passengers the opportunity to sample locally-produced premium spirits from some of the region's most renowned distilleries.

Supporting local producers

Speaking at the launch, Michael Jackson, Head of Commercial at Belfast City Airport, said the local brands were world-class products that are putting the North on the global distiller stage.

"As an airport at the heart of the city, we are passionate about showcasing the very best that Northern Ireland has to offer," he said.

"We share our distillers' pride in their creations and want to support local producers, giving our passengers a true taste of the place that we are fortunate enough to call home."

In partnership with Copeland, Basalt, Boatyard, Hinch, Jawbox and Titanic Distillers, sampling will take place daily in the airport's World Duty Free and Aspire Lounge.

There will also be special offers and promotions available in The Artisan and Samson’s Kitchen and Bar, as well as signature serves and chances to win prizes.

'Raise a glass'

"Brand representatives will be on hand to share tasting notes and insights into their distilling process, with each bottle representing a story of local heritage, craftsmanship and innovation," added Mr Jackson.

"For those who discover a new favourite, full bottles of all featured spirits will be available for purchase in World Duty Free, ready to be taken home — no matter where in the world passengers are travelling.

"From gin to whiskey, vodka and even rum, World Duty Free's shelves are filled with a showcase of the best distilleries, producing premium spirits right here in Northern Ireland, and we would encourage our passengers to join us in August as we raise a glass to the distillers turning local passion into world-class products."