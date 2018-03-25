Body recovered from river by search team looking for missing Irish teenager Elisha Gault
A BODY has been recovered in a river in Ireland by a team searching for missing Co. Tipperary teenager Elisha Gault.

The body was spotted in the River Suir by Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 117.

The identity of the body has not yet been established but was recovered by emergency service divers in Killeen, Portlaw, Co. Waterford around 7pm this evening.

No formal identification has been made and it is not known if the remains are that of the missing girl.

The body has been transferred to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will take place.

Elisha Gault went missing from her home on St Patrick's night

Elisha Gault has been missing from her home in Co. Tipperary for the last eight days.

The teenager was last seen in Carrick-on-Suir around 10pm on March 17.

