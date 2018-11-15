Boxing club who lost gym in Grenfell Tower fire granted huge cheque of over £10,000 by Lighthouse Club construction charity
News

Boxing club who lost gym in Grenfell Tower fire granted huge cheque of over £10,000 by Lighthouse Club construction charity

Dale Youth boxing club were handed their £10,733 cheque by Lighthouse Club this week (Image: Beth Keeley/Getty)

AN amateur boxing club that lost its gym in the Grenfell Tower blaze last year has been granted a huge £10,733.33 cheque thanks to the Lighthouse Club construction industry charity.

Dale Youth ABC – recently the subject of a DIY SOS episode which featured the building of their new gym – was left homeless after the devastating fire on June 14, 2017.

Back in May this year, the inaugural Lighthouse Club Charity Boxing Gala saw thousands raised for the boxing club via the auction of memorabilia including lots signed by world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

The amateur club lost its gym in the Grenfell Tower inferno last year (Image: Beth Keeley)
Advertisement

The Gala – made possible through the support of media partner The Irish Post and sponsors DRS Bond Management, Coinford Construction and Gallagher Group – raised over £100,000 for various causes on the night at London Hilton on Park Lane.

And finally this week, Lighthouse Club chairman Cormac MacCrann, CEO Bill Hill, and trustee Lyndsey Gallagher made the trip to see Dale Youth ABC's new home in Ladbroke Grove, west London, and presented head coach Mick Delaney with a cheque for the amount raised for the club at the Gala.

Thousands were raised at the inaugural Lighthouse Club Charity Boxing Gala in May (Image: Beth Keeley)

Lighthouse Club is a construction industry charity which runs a 24-hour support line available to those working in the construction industry and their families.

The helpline provides the first point of contact for those who need to access a range of completely confidential support services including:

  • Emergency financial help to ‘construction families’ in crisis;
  • Advice on occupational health and mental well-being;
  • Support on legal, tax and debt management matters.
Advertisement

The charity is delighted to confirm that the second installment of the Lighthouse Club Charity Boxing Gala will take place May 7, 2020 at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

If you would like to book your table early, or if you work in the construction industry and would like to participate in the boxing, please contact Lighthouse Club on 01473 913 121 or [email protected]

See More: Dale Youth Boxing Club, Grenfell Tower, Lighthouse Club, Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity

Related

Women share underwear pictures in #thisisnotconsent Irish rape trial acquittal protest
News 4 hours ago

Women share underwear pictures in #thisisnotconsent Irish rape trial acquittal protest

By: Jack Beresford

Sinead O'Connor returns to Twitter 'to annoy white supremacists' as she explains her 'disgusting white people' remarks
News 5 hours ago

Sinead O'Connor returns to Twitter 'to annoy white supremacists' as she explains her 'disgusting white people' remarks

By: Aidan Lonergan

Iconic Dublin pub destroyed in devastating overnight blaze
News 5 hours ago

Iconic Dublin pub destroyed in devastating overnight blaze

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Red Seal Cups to create 100 jobs in Ireland over the next three years
News 1 minute ago

Red Seal Cups to create 100 jobs in Ireland over the next three years

By: Aidan Lonergan

Government report calls for 'No Fry Zones' around Irish schools
News 1 hour ago

Government report calls for 'No Fry Zones' around Irish schools

By: Jack Beresford

Chris De Burgh to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at The Irish Post Awards 2018
News 1 hour ago

Chris De Burgh to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at The Irish Post Awards 2018

By: Aidan Lonergan

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigns in huge blow to Theresa May over EU withdrawal deal
News 7 hours ago

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigns in huge blow to Theresa May over EU withdrawal deal

By: Aidan Lonergan

Northern Ireland Minister Shailesh Vara resigns in blow to Theresa May's Brexit agreement
News 8 hours ago

Northern Ireland Minister Shailesh Vara resigns in blow to Theresa May's Brexit agreement

By: Aidan Lonergan