Ryanair cancels 300 flights as strike gets underway in France

RYANAIR has cancelled more than 300 flights today as a strike by French air traffic controllers gets underway.

CEO Michael O’Leary said most of the passengers disrupted by the industrial action would be those flying in French airspace, between European destinations, rather than on flights going to or from France.

Ryanair estimates 50,000 of its passengers would be affected because of France’s failure to protect overflights – where planes fly over the country without landing there – while the strike takes place.

“French air traffic controllers are free to go on strike, that’s their right, but we should be cancelling French flights, not flights leaving Ireland, going to Italy, or flights from Germany to Spain or Scandinavia to Portugal,” Mr O’Leary said.

He has urged European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen to act to protect overflights.

“The European Commission under Ursula von der Leyen has failed for five years to take any action to protect overflights and the single market for air travel,” he said.

“We’re again calling on her to take action to protect overflights which will eliminate over 90% of these flight cancellations.”

He added: “In June, we will have European elections, we encourage everyone to vote in these elections and demand your MEP and the European Commission to take action to protect overflights.

“We can’t have the skies over Europe repeatedly closed because French Air Traffic Controllers are going on strike.

“Protect overflights during national ATC strikes, reduce flight cancellations and disruptions and let’s have a better summer for all of Europe’s citizens and visitors.”