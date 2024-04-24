Derry Girls star to join cast of BBC crime drama Hope Street

DERRY GIRLS star Tara Lynne O'Neill is set to join the cast of BBC crime series, Hope Street.

Filming of the fourth series of the daytime drama is due to get underway this month, with O'Neill joining the cast as Police Inspector Eve Dunlop.

The character left Port Devine many years ago but has now returned with her family to build bridges and to investigate a mysterious disappearance.

O'Neill, who played Mary Quinn in Derry Girls, revealed she was looking forward to joining the series, which is filmed in Donaghadee in Co. Down.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining Hope Street and cannot wait to work by the sea. Port Devine watch out!" she said this week.

Also joining the cast is Marcus Onilude, who starred as Marcus Adebayo in hit show Ted Lasso.

'Humour and warmth'

Mixing drama and crime, Hope Street centres on the local police in the fictional town of Port Devine as well as the lives of its residents.

The show's current stars include Aaron McCusker (Shameless), Niamh McGrady (The Fall) and Des McAleer (Hunger).

Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Commissioning, BBC Northern Ireland, was delighted to have O'Neill joining the cast.

"It's great to be back in Donaghadee, filming a fourth series of Hope Street and this time round we are welcoming a new family to Port Devine," she said.

"I think Hope Street captures the humour and warmth of the people here and I'm really looking forward to Tara Lynne O'Neill, along with some other new faces, joining the cast.

"We are grateful for the continued support of BBC Daytime, Northern Ireland Screen and BritBox International which makes this all possible."

Meanwhile, the town of Donaghadee, which serves as Port Devine, is similarly one of the stars of the show, helping showcase the beauty of Northern Ireland.

"I'm thrilled that we'll be bringing the beautiful backdrop of Northern Ireland back for another series of Hope Street," said Helen Munson, Commissioning Editor, BBC Daytime.

"Fans of the series will be delighted to see well-loved characters returning along with some new faces. With a brilliant mix of drama and crime solving, it's all going on in Port Devine!"

Local talent

Hope Street celebrates local writing, acting and production talent from Northern Ireland.

The fourth series has been commissioned as part of the partnership between the BBC and Northern Ireland Screen, which continues to support the local screen industry.

Filming on series four begins this month, while series three is currently broadcasting on Fridays at 1.45pm on BBC One.

Series one, two and three are also available to watch on BBC iPlayer, and on BritBox in international markets.