Two die in separate collisions in Dublin and Cork

TWO people have died following separate road traffic collisions in Dublin and Cork today.

In Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin, a female cyclist died following a collision involving a bicycle and a truck at around 8am.

At around the same time, a male motorcyclist died after a collision involving a motorcycle and a truck at Toureenfineen, Co. Cork.

The latter incident is the third since Sunday in which a motorcyclist has died in the county.

A man in his 20s passed away following a collision between a motorcycle and a van at Ballinahina on Tuesday, while a motorcyclist in his 60s died in a single-vehicle collision in Banteer on Sunday.

Today's incident in Dun Laoghaire saw a truck collide with a bicycle at the junction of the Glenageary Road Upper, Mountown Road Lower and Kill Avenue.

The cyclist, a woman in her 20s, was taken to St Vincent's Hospital where she later passed away from her injuries.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses or those with camera footage to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda Station.

In Toureenfineen, a motorcyclist in his 40s was fatally injured following a collision involving a motorcycle and a truck shortly before 8am.

The man's body was removed to Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem is due to take place.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses or those with camera footage to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda Station.