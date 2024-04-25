Derry Mayor ‘honoured’ as Mayor of Bethlehem agrees to cities being twinned

THE Mayor of Bethlehem has welcomed a motion by Derry City Council to twin the two cities.

In January it was agreed at a full meeting of the Derry City and Strabane District Council that they would reach out to the authorities in Bethlehem, on the West Bank in Palestine, to start the twinning process.

The motion was created “to show our support to the people of the region and to develop our relationship with Bethlehem in order to develop links for education, culture and economy”.

This week the Mayor of Bethlehem, Adv. Anton Salman has written to the Northern Irish council approving their request.

“On behalf of Bethlehem city council and the citizens of the town of the Nativity, I thank you and the Irish people on your steadfast position and support to our Palestinian just cause,” he said.

“This decision reflects the historical unshakable reaction between the Palestinian and the Irish people, and our shared commitment to fostering mutual understanding as well as strengthening the bonds of cooperation and friendship between our two cities.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue has welcomed the response.

“I am really pleased that the Mayor of Bethlehem is open to working with us here in Derry and Strabane to establish a formal twinning arrangement between the two regions,” she said.

“It’s a very difficult time for the people of Bethlehem however they have taken a very proactive approach to show support for Palestine, their Church leaders and officials at Bethlehem Council cancelled all festival and religious celebrations as a mark of solidarity with the people of Gaza.”

She added: “This was a huge decision and will have impacted every aspect of the religious practices, economy, livelihoods and tourism, but the Council knew it needed to happen and shown leadership and resilience and provide support to those in their communities and to do what they can to protect that are impacted by the war.

“I think it’s important that we here in Derry and Strabane build a strong relationship with them and do what we can to learn from one another.

“The people of Derry/Strabane and Bethlehem have a lot in common, both have shown great resilience and strength and I strongly believe that by twinning with each other we reap the benefits of a very positive and engaging relationship that will impact our communities and businesses.”

SDLP councillor Catherine McDaid, who introduced the twinning motion in January, has also welcomed the positive response from Bethlehem City Council.

“I am delighted that Bethlehem City Council has agreed to twin with Derry City and Strabane District Council area as a result of the motion I introduced in January this year,” she said.

“I was very moved at the sacrifice that the people of Bethlehem undertook in abandoning their festive celebrations in November in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

“This was a significant step that will have impacted many aspects of the lives and livelihoods of people in Bethlehem, but the city council knew the power of sending that message.”

She added: “As the genocide in Gaza continues, it’s incumbent on us to take every step possible to demonstrate similar solidarity with the people of Palestine.

“I believe that the twinning of our two cities demonstrates on a global stage that Derry, and indeed Ireland, recognises the plight of the Palestinian people and stands in solidarity with them.”