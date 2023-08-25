Boy dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Co. Cork

A BOY has died after getting into difficulty in the water in Cork Harbour.

The incident unfolded at around 2pm on Thursday at Passage West as the teenager was swimming with friends.

He has been named locally as 14-year-old Jack O'Sullivan.

Cork County Councillor Marcia D'Alton said her thoughts were with the teenager's family following the tragedy.

"Devastating afternoon on the quayside in our beautiful town watching every parent's worst nightmare come to pass," she wrote on Facebook.

"Our hearts go out to Jack's family and to his friends, especially those who were with him today.

"Such gratitude for the emergency services who raced to Passage West by land, sea and air within minutes after being called.

"Their persistence and dedication meant that at least there could be closure on this afternoon's tragedy.

"Life is so precious. Sometimes they say that it is the most special amongst us who are taken early.

"Hug your loved ones a little closer tonight."

Crosshaven Coast Guard said they were called to reports of a person in the water at Passage West at around 2.10pm on Thursday.

They were joined in the search by the Coast Guard's Rescue 117 helicopter, Crosshaven RNLI, the Irish Naval Service and Mallow Search and Rescue.

Gardaí, as well as fire and ambulance units, were also despatched to the scene.

"Unfortunately this rescue took a turn for the worse and a young teenager was taken from the water by Crosshaven Coast Guard and Mallow Search and Rescue Divers after an extensive search of the area," said Crosshaven Coast Guard.

"He was then handed over to members of the ambulance service and pronounced dead.

"Our thoughts go to the family and friends of this unfortunate young man at this difficult time. May he Rest in Peace."

In a statement, gardaí said the boy had been removed from the water at around 4pm.

"Shortly after 2pm on Thursday, August 24, Gardaí and other emergency services received reports of a male youth in his teens who had gotten into difficulty in the water at Passage West in County Cork," read the statement.

"Following an extensive search by Gardaí, the Coast Guard, the Irish Naval Service and local fire service and ambulance units, a body was recovered from the water at approximately 4pm.

"The body will now be taken to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

"Garda enquiries are ongoing."