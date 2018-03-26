Boyzone singer tells court he 'never, ever' knew his ex-girlfriend's murdered French nanny

A FOUNDING member of Boyzone has told jurors in the murder case of his ex-girlfriend's French nanny that he "never, ever" knew the victim.

Dubliner Mark Walton, who is based in Los Angeles, is alleged by the prosecution to have been involved in his former partner's campaign of torture against Sophie Lionnet.

Sabrina Kouider, 35, and Ouissem Medouni, 40, beat their au pair into confessing she was in league with Mr Walton to spy on the family, the Old Bailey heard.

They deny killing the 21-year-old just hours later.

Police were called to their home on Wimbledon Park Road in Southfields, south-west London shortly before 6.30pm on Wednesday, September 20 last year, following reports of a fire and a person deceased.

Ms Lionnet's body was thrown on to a bonfire in the couple's garden after they murdered her, the court was told.

Giving evidence today, Mr Walton told the jury that his ex-partner Ms Kouider would often "flip" during their turbulent former relationship.

"It was very turbulence," he said. "Probably the most turbulent relationship I had ever been in.

"She would go from a softly spoken French accent, then she would flip, get very angry, very loud and just not care where we were.

"She would just go crazy over something trivial."

Mr Walton said he supported Ms Kouider with thousands of pounds every month, even paying her rent long after she left him.

He added that the first time he heard about the victim was on September 21, 2017, when he was contacted by murder detectives.

Prosecutor Richard Horwell QC asked: “We have heard that your name was referred to by Sabrina Kouider before and after her arrest - had you ever heard of Sophie Lionnet?”

Walton said: “Never, ever.”

“Had you ever talked to her?”

He replied: “Never.”

“Had you ever communicated with her in any way?”

Walton said: “No way, never.”

The Irishman told the jury he "created" Boyzone in 1993 but later left in 1995 to create another band, Fifth Avenue.

He added that he first met Ms Kouider in 2011 and was doing well financially in the music business.

Kouider and Medouni have admitted perverting the course of justice but deny murder.

The trial continues at the Old Bailey.