PUBS IN Ireland will be allowed to open much earlier than planned thanks to the valiant efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19, with some allowed to open at the end of this month.

In a press briefing today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that Ireland's efforts to flatten the curve of coronavirus have been successful-- so much so that Phase 5 of the lifting of restrictions has been scrapped entirely.

Instead, the actions which would have been taken under Phase 5 on 10 August, will be moved to Phase 4, 20 July-- where pubs can reopen and there will be a return to work across all sectors.

Mr Varadkar stated: "I have always said we would accelerate the reopening of the country as long as it is safe to do so"-- and the continued drop in numbers means the experts have now given it the go-ahead.

Hundreds of publicans had hoped to reopen on 29 June thanks to a loophole in the Government's planned reopening of cafés and restaurants on that date, but there is now no need for a loophole, as Mr Varadkar confirmed that pubs that serve food are now included.

This means that the country is reopening three weeks earlier than planned-- but Minister Simon Harris has said we must "remain cautious, careful and vigilant" to keep the curve flattened.

Playgrounds will open this Monday, three weeks earlier than planned, Minister Simon Harris was pleased to tell Ireland's children at the press conference-- but reminded them to listen to their parents and Dr Tony Holohan to ensure they are adhering to social distancing measures.

Further accelerations include the 5km travel restriction rule to be scrapped-- from Monday, citizens can travel anywhere within their own county, and from Phase 3, 29 June, there will be no travel restrictions across the country.

Hotels, B&Bs and caravan parks will be allowed to reopen on 29 June rather than the planned 20 July, allowing for domestic tourism to kickstart the economy.

However, businesses such as barbers and hairdressers will remain closed until 29 July as planned.