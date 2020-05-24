This brewery is using golden retriever ‘Brew Dogs’ to deliver beer during social distancing
News

This brewery is using golden retriever ‘Brew Dogs’ to deliver beer during social distancing

Instagram

A BARKING mad brewery has enlisted two adorable dogs to help deliver beer while social distancing during the coronavirus. 

Mark and Karen Heuwetter, the co-founders of the Long Island-based Six Harbors Brewing Company, have been taking their two golden retrievers Buddy, 3, and Barley, 1, out with them on while making deliveries and curb-side pick-ups across New York while lockdown continues. 

But what started as a bit of fun designed to cheer up customers and keep their pet pooches entertained and by their side has quickly evolved into a key component of their service. 

“People started seeing the dogs on the deliveries, and so we came up with the idea of having them [help] bring the beer to them,” Mark Heuwetter, explained to CNBC. 

The couple decided to fit Buddy and Barley with “little accents” that hang around the dogs’ necks in the same way a collar would – except these collars carry four beer cans.  

Advertisement

While the idea of a dog delivering heavy cans of beer strapped to its neck sounds a bit unsavoury on first glance, it’s worth noting that the Heuwetter’s fit the canine collars with empty cans. 

“We’re dog-loving people and we wouldn’t want to have them get hurt in any way or shake up the beer,” Mark says. 

Instead, the brewery’s two canine companions serve as "Brew Dogs", on hand to greet customers and pose for a few photos. 

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to “WHY NOT WEDNESDAY”. Why not get FREE delivery from the “B” (Buddy &Barley) brothers. Always happy and friendly service. Call your orders in today and the brothers with bring beer to your front door. Each can is personally made for your order. You get the freshest beer at Six Harbors. No pre-canned beer here! Call your order in now and get it today. Dial: 631-470-1560. Thank you for your support! Remember to ask for the boys... #freedelivery #freshbeer #beerstagram #deliveryservice #curbsidepickup #huntingtonny #news12 #discoverli #strongisland #discoverlongisland #thinknydrinkny #sourcethestation #huntingtonchamberny #craftbeer #brewersassociation #craftbrewers #craftbrewersconference #independentbeer #stayhome #staystrong #librewersguild

A post shared by Six Harbors Brewing Company (@six_harbors_brewing_company) on

Buddy and Barley are kept pretty busy too, with the Heuwetter’s completing anywhere up to 12 deliveries a day with their two four-legged assistants. 

More importantly it is entirely safe with cases of coronavirus involving dogs extremely rare. 

Advertisement

Regular fixtures behind the scenes at the brewery, the two dogs have been lifting spirits during this tricky time with staff furloughed and customers locked down. 

And they will be ready and waiting with wagging tales and big smiles for when everyone returns to the new normal. 

See More: Beer, US

Related

Irishman builds very own pub in back garden to beat the lockdown blues
News 3 weeks ago

Irishman builds very own pub in back garden to beat the lockdown blues

By: Jack Beresford

Irish pub owner delivering free pints of Guinness to key workers to say thank you
News 1 month ago

Irish pub owner delivering free pints of Guinness to key workers to say thank you

By: Jack Beresford

Alcohol sales in Ireland up 58% on this time last year
News 1 month ago

Alcohol sales in Ireland up 58% on this time last year

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

DUP and Sinn Fein politicians say pandemic has brought their parties closer together
News 5 hours ago

DUP and Sinn Fein politicians say pandemic has brought their parties closer together

By: Jack Beresford

Limerick grandmother and beloved local lollipop lady becomes viral sensation on way to beating COVID-19
News 9 hours ago

Limerick grandmother and beloved local lollipop lady becomes viral sensation on way to beating COVID-19

By: Jack Beresford

Robbie Keane rallies community to give Dubliner who lost father six weeks ago birthday to remember
News 14 hours ago

Robbie Keane rallies community to give Dubliner who lost father six weeks ago birthday to remember

By: Jack Beresford

Family 'shocked and upset’ following theft of adorable 10-day-old donkey foal ‘Jessica’
News 1 day ago

Family 'shocked and upset’ following theft of adorable 10-day-old donkey foal ‘Jessica’

By: Jack Beresford

Revisiting Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy's infamous World Cup bust-up
Sport 1 day ago

Revisiting Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy's infamous World Cup bust-up

By: Jack Beresford