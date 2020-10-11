A BRIDE-TO-BE donned her wedding dress and ambushed her fiancé at his workplace to give him an ultimatum: marry her now or it’s over.

The would-be bride was caught on camera storming into a Las Vegas branch of Target to confront her visibly stunned other half.

In a video originally shared on TikTok by @boymom_ashley, the woman can be seen challenging her unsuspecting fiancé to marry her on the spot.

While some dismissed her actions as little more than a social media stunt, she was joined by a man who appears to be a priest and a bridesmaid.

Her partner was halfway through restocking a shelf at the vast superstore when he was confronted by the site of his fiancée in her full wedding garb.

In the video she can be clearly heard telling her future life partner, who is wearing a red shirt: “You put this ring on my finger two years ago and it's time to do it or get out.”

She goes on to explain that she has brought a priest along, as well as her friend and bridesmaid Emily, to witness the happy occasion.

More importantly, she warns the man that if he doesn’t marry her “this second” she is “done” and “out”.

By now, perhaps understandably, a crowd had gathered to watch the unfolding drama.

She wasted little time in getting them involved too, greeting the onlookers and explaining to them that she’s trying to make her fiancé 'commit' otherwise she would be dumping him.

Eventually, her fiancé is able to persuade her to continue their conversation outside and away from watching eyes.

He was clearly not happy with the situation though, asking one onlooker “Could someone have told me then?”

Whether the stunt ended in some surprised, superstore-based nuptials is unclear – there are no more updates on social media while the video ended with the pair walking off for a chat.

Maybe it is better that viewers didn’t see what happened next – things don’t always work out like they do in the movies.